Laurie Whitwell confirms Manchester United’s midfield transfer plans this January



Manchester United are reportedly working on signing a central midfielder this month.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on the Talk Of the Devils podcast that Ralf Rangnick is looking to strengthen that area of his team and that the club is working towards a possible signing.

“In terms of incomings, Ralf Rangnick does want a central midfielder to come in this month and there are talks in the works for that. There’s a couple of names I’ve heard, but I want to make a few more checks before naming them.”

🗣 @lauriewhitwell: “In terms of incomings, Ralf Rangnick does want a central midfielder to come in this month and there are talks in the works for that. There's a couple of names I've heard, but I want to make a few more checks before naming them.” #MUFC [Talk of the Devils] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) January 13, 2022

The possible names could include Denis Zakaria, a player who has recently been heavily linked to United.

Another two players who could be on United’s radar are Amadou Haidara and Boubacar Kamara.

The trio has been mentioned in multiple reports since Rangnick took over.

Aurélien Tchouaméni is another name that has been linked with an Old Trafford move, although a winter signing would be complicated in this case.

This would be a much-needed signing for United, who have been crying out for another option in midfield.

With Paul Pogba injured, Scott McTominay, Fred and Nemanja Matic are the only midfielders available for Rangnick to choose from.

Although competent, neither of them can dictate tempo from the centre of the park which results in United getting dominated by weaker teams.

The team needs a change in dynamic in midfield and fans will be pleased that the club is actively looking to buy someone this month.