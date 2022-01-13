Marc Skinner and Ella Toone win WSL awards

Manchester United women’s manager, Marc Skinner, has been awarded the FA WSL Manager of the Month award for December.

Ahead of the winter break, Skinner managed the side to two clean sheet victories in the league and propelled the Reds from sixth to fourth in the table as they continue to target Champions League football.

On the 12th December, United beat Brighton 2-0 on the road with goals from Hayley Ladd and Vilde Boe Risa whilst the following weekend the Reds thrashed Aston Villa 5-0 at Leigh Sports Village.

In that victory, Ella Toone netted the first and last strike to help her team secure victory whilst on a personal level she took home FA WSL Player of the Month.

The team also beat Everton 2-0 to ensure they progressed into the Conti-cup quarter finals.

2021 was a great year for Toone, who scored 12 goals and registered 9 assists for United whilst she became indispensable for England and scored her first hat-trick.

“I think it was a great month for us all,” Toone said in an interview with the club. “We really clicked and finished the month on a high.

“For me personally to finish the year with Player of the Month it’s really special. Hopefully I can carry on from that form.”

Meanwhile, Skinner said it was testament to the hard work of the coaching staff and his players.

“It means the world to me as the leader of the staff and players and everyone behind the scenes.”

“It’s an easy cliche to say we work as a team and win and lose as a team. I don’t win any accolades unless the staff work as hard as I do, if not harder. More importantly I think the fans can take a big part of that as well.”

He went on to say, “We were excellent in December. Our performances showed that and the players, fans and staff absolutely deserved that award. I’m the person who receives it, I pick it up but it’s shared by everybody for their huge commitment to what we’re trying to do.”

United’s first game of 2022 was called off due to Covid-19 cases at West Ham so their first match after the break will take place this Saturday at Leigh Sports Village where they will face Birmingham, with kick off at 12 noon.