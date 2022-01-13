Tariq Lamptey: Manchester United identify Brighton & Hove Albion star as potential target

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey as they consider a January transfer.

It appears Ralf Rangnick is hoping to sign a full-back this month as he looks to bolster his defence.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils have a ‘strong interest’ in Lamptey, as they look to strengthen the right-back spot.

It’s understood Rangnick wants an ‘upgrade’ on both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, with the Brighton man seen as a player capable of playing as a full-back or wing-back.

The stumbling block in any potential deal is that United value Lamptey at £30m, though his club hope to get a fee closer to £40m.

Tottenham Hotspur were said to have had him on their radar too but are chasing the cheaper option in Wolves’ Adama Traore.

It’s understood the Red Devils want a defensive-midfielder and a right-back this month and it’s possible a deal for either position could happen.

Wan-Bissaka is often seen as a remarkable 1v1 defender but unfortunately his attacking abilities have let him down.

United are frequently expected to break down stubborn defences and so the Englishman’s lack of attacking quality is seen as an issue.

Wan-Bissaka also has random lapses in his positioning and concentration, though both seem to have improved a touch this season.

Dalot’s issue isn’t his attacking but rather his defending, as he’s often seen as a player who’s better as a wing-back than a full-back.

His time in AC Milan has helped him a little in this regard but it seems Rangnick’s mind is made up on a new right-back.