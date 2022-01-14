Amad Diallo: Loan to Derby County unlikely as Borussia Dortmund rumours ramp up



Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo is expected to leave the club on loan with many clubs interested in landing the player.

Last year, the youngster made his international debut for Ivory Coast and has been nothing but a bright gem after his cameos in the first team last season.

The 19-year-old helped secure United a place in the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season after netting against AC Milan.

This season, however, has been somewhat challenging for the Ivory Coast international.

He was injured at the end of the summer transfer window, meaning he was unable to be loaned out because he wouldn’t pass a medical but it was always known that the club will try again to loan him out this month.

Feyenoord were on the brink of landing the sensational winger on loan but the deal ultimately collapsed because of the injury.

The club is still interested in bringing him in for six months but at this stage, a deal seems unlikely.

Derby County have been touted to land the player on a six-month loan deal after interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed he wasn’t in his plans for the rest of the season.

Former United captain and current Rams’ boss Wayne Rooney has conceded the fact that it may be difficult and deemed it unlikely that he would land the player.

Amad Diallo to Derby County from Man United, unlikely according to Wayne Rooney: “Amad, of course I like him. If you are asking me is he going to be with us at some point in January, then that is very unlikely”. 🔴 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 13, 2022

Many fans would have seen a loan move to the Championship as a blessing considering Rooney’s connections to the club and how amazingly they’re playing despite the current situation.

Avoiding relegation would be seen as a miracle and if Amad was to be part of that, it would only boost his confidence.

The Sun are reporting that while Derby still remain keen despite the current financial issues, the club could face a battle from one of the biggest clubs in Germany.

Dortmund are heavily rumoured to be interested in landing the winger on loan and they have a big reputation when it comes to signing talented youngsters.

Erling Haaland and Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho both learnt their trade and grew to fame at the club.

If a loan deal goes ahead, United fans will be excited to see what the player learns and will be expecting him to come back even more ready to compete next season.