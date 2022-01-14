Andreas Pereira: Manchester United have proposal to consider from Flamengo

Manchester United star Andreas Pereira may find himself staying permanently in Brazil if everything goes to plan, according to the latest reports.

The midfielder is currently on loan with Flamengo and it seems they’re keen on making his stay permanent after being impressed.

TNT Sports Brasil tweeted: “According to our Fred Caldeira calculation, the English club should play hard and release the athlete in a deal around 10M eFred! The player is happy at Flamengo and thinks about continuing.”

Whereas Fred Caldeira himself tweeted a further clarification: “To clarify: the initial proposal did not reach €10M, which Man Utd sees as the minimum to negotiate at the moment. Remembering that the loan until the middle of the year came with the option to buy in the amount of €20M.”

United included an option to buy in Pereira’s loan deal which was set at €20m when the deal was first struck.

It seems strange they did so as not many clubs in Brazil can afford to spend that amount, especially in a Covid-hit world.

Subsequently, Flamengo are hoping to get Pereira for cheaper and so made an initial proposal to the Red Devils for his signature.

Manchester United are seemingly open to selling him for cheaper than the initial €20m but in order to open talks and show they’re serious, the Brazilian side has to at least put in €10m.

It’s likely given either side’s stances, a deal will probably be struck for something in the middle, around €15m, although that is speculation.