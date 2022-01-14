Cristiano Ronaldo addresses Manchester United’s key problem this season

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on where he feels the club should improve, in what was a sensational interview.

The Portuguese superstar joined last summer but it’s safe to say things haven’t gone according to plan since his return.

According to The Daily Mail, Ronaldo said: “I say we have a long way to improve because, for me, the most important thing is the mentality. To look at yourself and say, ‘I can do better’.

“For you to be professional, help the team, the right mentality, self-taught and positive. All these details depend on you, not the coaches, the fans or the press. If you are proud of yourself and you have dignity, you have to do it much more.”

The Daily Mail claim Ronaldo has been ‘baffled’ that his teammates don’t do extra fitness work like he does and has hinted the younger players aren’t listening to him.

Ronaldo said: “If I give you advice, even if you are younger than me, if you don’t implant that during your daily life, it will be difficult.

“I will be the No 1 to help. But if you don’t want my help, do your job, look for yourself, do your best to help the team.

“I can speak all day with that person but if it’s not coming from inside of you, it’s impossible. When I was 18, 19, 20, some older players spoke with me, but I put that as, ‘Cristiano, you have to improve’. ”

The Daily Mail also report that Ronaldo has complained privately, at least once, that he is one of the only players who do extra gym work before and after training.

Utdreport report that Fabrizio Romano said something along the lines of: “Jorge Mendes is not negotiating with any clubs for Cristiano Ronaldo to leave United in the summer. Ronaldo is not thinking about anything else apart from United. It’s only United at this point.”

The good news is that Ronaldo is here to stay but the bad news is he’s likely to leave if the club can’t reach his minimum expectations.

After all, the former Juventus man made the switch in the summer because he had hoped to push a team that finished in second place last season.

The desire was to prove to be the final piece of the jigsaw and get United a much-needed title win, particularly after the investments of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho too.

Unfortunately, Ralf Rangnick’s men have been far from the level needed to win trophies and fans have collectively complained of a poor attitude and mentality from the players.

It seems Ronaldo has somewhat gone public with his complaints and it will be interesting to see what type of reaction it will bring from his teammates.