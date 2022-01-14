Donny van de Beek: No contact has been made with Borussia Dortmund despite rumours



Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could still remain at Old Trafford despite major interest from European clubs.

For a while, it looked extremely likely that the Dutch international would be leaving the club after lacking first-team match minutes.

Newcastle have been hotly tipped to be a possible next step for the player, but nothing has really materialised as of yet.

He has also failed to receive an international call-up for his country in the past couple of months now since falling out of favour.

Van de Beek arrived at the club in the summer of 2020 and has only made 20 Premier League appearances.

Many fans remain confused over the exclusion of the 24-year-old considering he has proved himself on many occasions.

The recent midfield troubles also make the situation even more confusing because it is clear to see the midfielder’s versatility and the impact he has on certain matches.

According to Fabrizio Romano, no decision has been made to let go of the talented midfielder on loan or a permanent transfer as interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants to keep him until the end of the season.

The journalist said in a tweet, “Donny van de Beek situation. No decision made yet by Manchester United on his potential loan elsewhere, nothing communicated to player/agent.”

“Ralf Rangnick still wants Donny to stay until the end of the season.”

He concluded the tweet by saying that no direct contact has been made with Borussia Dortmund as of now despite multiple rumours claiming otherwise.

United will need to sort this situation out in the coming days as the player remains unhappy with the current situation.

However, it looks likely that he will be staying beyond the transfer market due to the shortages the club have in the midfield department.

