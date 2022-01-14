Facundo Pellistri: Deportivo Alaves looking to terminate Manchester United youngster’s loan deal



Manchester United loanee Facundo Pellistri could be on his way back to Old Trafford this month. According to Spanish outlet Noticias de Alava, Deportivo Alaves are looking to terminate the player’s loan.

Pellistri has not been a regular in Alaves’ starting lineup and the Sporting Director Sergio Fernandez might be looking at other options.

The youngster was brought to the club by former manager Javier Calleja, who was a keen admirer.

His sacking in December plunged Pellistri’s future further into doubt.

Pellistri has only started seven games for the Spanish side this season and has failed to make a significant impact on the team.

In an earlier interview, the Uruguayan spoke about how he believes he was determined to earn his stripes at Man United, saying:

“I want to improve by playing and go back to Manchester a better player and get into the first team.”

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick could surprise many and decide to include Pellistri in his plans until the end of the season. With Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood not in the best of form, United could turn to Pellistri to provide a different dynamic to the squad.

The youngster has already shown us a glimpse of his ability in the pre-season matches.

The 20 year old was touted by many as a signing for the future, with United looking to invest in foreign talent.

However, the two loan spells for the Uruguayan have not been the most positive, and United will have an important decision to make regarding his future.