Ralf Rangnick explains Dean Henderson and Donny van de Beek loan and transfer situation

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says he wants Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson to stay at the club for the rest of this season but that both would like to get game time.

Speaking at today’s press conference ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Villa Park to play Aston Villa, the manager said:

‘I told [Henderson] that I’d like him to stay because he’s a fantastic goalkeeper.

‘Yesterday in training he made a couple of fantastic saves, I’d really like to have him on board as one of three top goalkeepers that we have.

‘I fully understand he wants to play because he’s at an age where as a goalkeeper you should regularly play, but on the other hand we’re still in three competitions so we need the two or three goalkeepers we have right now.

‘I told him that.’

‘[Donny] is the same situation as it is with Dean.

‘I’m glad to have him in the squad. He came on for the last 15-20 minutes in the cup game and did well.

‘He’s always performing at a high level in training.

‘For him I had a conversation with him a couple of weeks ago.

‘I advised him to stay until the end of the season.

‘And then of course with the World Cup coming up in the winter he wants to play World Cup for his country, and Louis van Gaal told him to be a regular starter in the World Cup, he needs to regularly play for his team.

‘We have a lot of competition in our squad in those positions.’

The manager’s words suggested that he was not insisting that either player stays, leaving the door open for a January move.

Rangnick also confirmed that both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo should be available for tomorrow’s game.

‘I think they will be available,’ he said.

‘They only trained yesterday for the first time, Cristiano trained today, Harry I think the day before yesterday

‘So as it seems now, we have to wait for the final training session this afternoon but they should be available for tomorrow.