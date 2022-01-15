Anthony Martial: Ralf Rangnick explains Manchester United star’s absence

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick did not shy away from telling fans why Anthony Martial was not a part of the squad that faced Aston Villa.

The German boss was forced into selecting just eight subs from nine with two goalkeepers, leaving many to wonder where the Frenchman was.

Simon Stone quoted Rangnick as saying: “He didn’t want to be in the squad. That is the reason why he didn’t travel yesterday.”

Ralf Rangnick on Anthony Martial: "He didn’t want to be in the squad. That is the reason why he didn’t travel yesterday." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 15, 2022

Martial’s desire to leave was upsetting enough for fans but it seems rather than being frozen out, he’s freezing himself out.

The former AS Monaco man would’ve been made aware that his team needs him but apparently didn’t want to make himself available for the clash.

Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard, and Donny van de Beek ended up being the attacking substitutions during the 2-2 draw but it’s obvious Martial would’ve added something different to them all.

Some fans have struggled to understand the reasoning behind what’s going on with the 26-year-old and his future.

It’s said United want clubs who can offer to pay his full salary and a loan fee or else they won’t consider letting him leave.

However, it seems no one is willing to do so and if that’s the case then it makes no sense to freeze him out as he will probably be reintroduced into the side once the window shuts.

It must also be said that clubs may be more willing to make an offer for him if they see him playing, particularly since he’s missed most of the season through injuries.

Nonetheless, it’s pretty damning to see this all happen and the relationship between club and player seems to have completely deteriorated.