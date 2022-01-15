Bruno Fernandes posts fantastic stats despite Man United’s struggles

Bruno Fernandes was Manchester United’s captain and man of the match this evening against Aston Villa but his masterful performance was not enough to win the tie for a sloppy makeshift XI.

Bruno’s two goal involvements on the night bring his tally to 55 since joining United almost two years ago.

According to football statistician Opta Joe, only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has registered more goal involvements in the same period (63).

55 – Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in 55 goals in 70 Premier League appearances for Manchester United (33 goals, 22 assists), with only Mohamed Salah (63) recording more combined goals and assists in the competition since Fernandes' debut (February 2020). Talisman. pic.twitter.com/ovsYf8yKPU — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 15, 2022

Despite the feat, it was a bad day for Bruno as his team squandered the two goal lead he had helped to create in a woeful five minute period in the second half.

A lack of control in midfield from Nemanja Matic and Fred coupled with lapses in concentration from Raphael Varane gifted Villa two golden opportunities.

After the game Fernandes said ‘I am not happy at all, everyone is happy to score goals, but I prefer to win the game.

‘I prefer to take away my two goals and let someone else score and win the game — today my two goals make no sense because we only got one point and not three.’

The 27 year old has had his critics this season, with some accusing him of being wasteful and losing possession too often.

However, a goal involvement/game ratio of 78% in the Premier League and Champions League is an incredible achievement and, arguably, an omelette worth breaking some eggs for.

This season alone, the Portuguese maestro has managed six goals and nine assists in 22 starts for the Red Devils, which Statman Dave notes is a good return despite not being at his best.

Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd in all competitions this season: 👕 22 starts

⚽️ 6 goals

🅰️ 9 assists Not at his best but still productive. 🇵🇹🙌 pic.twitter.com/JomPke07sX — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 15, 2022

It is a testament to his efficiency that fans appeared to boo his substitution in the game as United chased a winner in the dying minutes.