Match report: Manchester United Women 5-0 Birmingham City Women

Manchester United Women got 2022 off to a flying start as they beat Birmingham City 5-0 at home.

United looked good after the winter break and began on the front foot, playing fast paced, attacking football and winning two corners in the opening minute.

Boe Risa found herself through one on one with Emily Ramsey but the keeper made a brilliant save. Toone’s follow up was headed off the line.

United made the breakthrough in the 14th minute, Galton cut inside the box passed it back to Zelem who chipped it over Ramsey.

Less than five minutes later Galton, with one assist under her belt already, got her name on the score sheet as she went sliding into the box to dink a Russo cross into the goal.

United couldn’t stop, just another two minutes went by before Galton once again found the net, this time it was Toone crossing the ball into the middle for her to tap in.

The red wave was relentless!

United kept up the intensity bursting into the box at every possible moment and Batlle had a good chance that went over the bar.

Just before the break Ella Toone smashed a shot from outside the box which rattled the cross bar but it hit Emily Ramsey in the back and dribbled in. Toone claimed it but it will probably go down as an own goal.

The pressure was off for United in the second half but they still attacked the goal.

Galton, hungry for a hat trick, had a shot from just inside the box but it was a comfortable take for Ramsey.

Birmingham were eager to get something out of the game even if it was just a consolation goal and they had a good effort which hit the bar in the 61st minute.

However, it was United who got the first goal of the half when substitute Hannah Blundell put a lovely ball in to the six yard area and Russo headed it home.

It was a dominant display from the Reds, who move level on points with second place Chelsea.

Team: Earps, Mannion, Toone, Zelem, Boe Risa, Russo (Groenen 77), Smith (Blundell 62) Turner, Galton (Fuso 81), Batlle (Thorisdottir 81) Ladd (Thomas 62)

