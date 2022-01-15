Player ratings: Aston Villa 2-2 Red Devils throw away two-goal lead at Villa Park

Manchester United squandered a two-goal lead against Aston Villa this evening at Villa Park in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 7.5 – Made some good saves in the first half and could do nothing about either goal.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Did OK without there being any fireworks.

Victor Lindelof 6.5 – Didn’t do much wrong.

Raphael Varane 4 – Could have done much better for both goals. Lost his man completely for the first and could have made the interception for the second.

Alex Telles 7 – Excellent first half, not as bright in the second but good enough.

Nemanja Matic 5 – Passed too easily in the second half especially.

Fred 6 – Got the assist but otherwise contributed little defensively or going forward.

Mason Greenwood 5 – Not a good outing for Mason. Scuffed some chancces and was greedy.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – United’s man-of-the-match. Looked good playing from midfield and United lost control when he was pushed up higher in the second half.

Anthony Elanga 5.5 – Nearly scored with an excellent bit of skill and worked hard, but doesn’t look quite the finished article yet.

Edinson Cavani 7.5 – Quiet efficiency.

Substitutes

Jadon Sancho 5 – Just came on and lost the ball, basically.

Donny van de Beek 6.5 – Had a good effort at the end.

Jesse Lingard 6 – Did not influence the game much.