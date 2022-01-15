Ralf Rangnick will be concerned by damning stat after Aston Villa draw

Manchester United fans might want to look away after being told what the team’s current expected finish might be at the end of the season.

United began the season with expectations they should challenge for the title but are currently on course for a Europa League finish if their form continues as is.

UtdArena tweeted:

“Our current projection for 38 games:

• 61 points (recent history: ~7th)

— 17 wins

— 10 draws

— 11 losses

• 61 scored

• 55 conceded

It’s not looking good, boys.”

A 7th placed finish can mean many different things as it depends on the winners of the cup competitions- the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

It should, in theory, mean United will only qualify for the Europa Conference League which is where Tottenham competed in this season.

The Red Devils finished in second place in last season’s Premier League campaign and added the likes of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho, and Cristiano Ronaldo to their ranks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemed perfectly set to challenge fierce rivals Manchester City for the title.

However, everything fell apart for Manchester United and cracks quickly began to appear and spread through the club.

Soon enough Solskjaer found himself on the way out and the new signings failed to convince for various reasons.

Sancho has needed time to adapt, Varane has struggled with injuries, and Ronaldo, despite his goals, has been accused of being a problem by some fans as he doesn’t fit in to the new pressing system.

Ralf Rangnick has come into the team and hasn’t necessarily improved results or performances tremendously.

It’s been an agonisingly slow process and although there are signs that better things may come, fans aren’t holding their collective breaths.