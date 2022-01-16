Donny van de Beek turns down loan offer from Newcastle United

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek has rejected a loan deal offered by Newcastle United, according to a new report.

The Sunday Telegraph has revealed that the Magpies approached the midfielder through an intermediary but that he rejected the move ‘despite firm interest from the struggling Premier League side, because of their perilous league position.

‘Newcastle have been told the former Ajax star is not willing to join them as things stand,’ reporter Luke Edwards claims.

‘That is partly down to the fact Manchester United do not want to reduce the number of senior players in the squad in the middle of the season, but also because the player is not going to push to make the temporary switch to St James’ Park.

‘It is something Newcastle could revisit before the window shuts but they have more pressing needs at the moment with two defenders wanted this week.’

It is a badly kept secret that the Dutchman wants to leave United having failed to nail down a regular place in the starting XI either under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or current boss, Ralf Rangnick.

Solskjaer famously snubbed him on numerous occasions and to many fans’ surprise he has not fared much better under Rangnick.

The German gave Van de Beek 20 minutes against Aston Villa in the FA Cup last Monday and praised his performance, hinting that he might have done enough to earn a start.

But the 24-year-old was consigned to the bench yesterday against the same opponents, brought on for just the last two minutes of the game.

It is a confusing situation for fans as despite the fact that Rangnick has said he does not want him to leave and that he has ‘advised him to stay’, the fact that it was the player himself that rejected the loan implies that the club will let him go if he finds a club he wants.

This would leave United threadbare in the middle of the park, with just Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay and Fred available and fit to play in that role.

Paul Pogba is due back in a few weeks but his own precarious contract situation means it is by no means certain that he will still be at the club at the end of the winter window either.