Academy Match Report: Manchester City u23s 3-1 Manchester United u23s

Manchester United’s u23s took on fierce rivals Manchester City on Saturday in what was a hotly contested affair.

The opening chance of the match fell to City when James McAtee was sent through behind United’s backline. But McAtee’s snatched effort didn’t take advantage of Matej Kovar’s slip as the ball rolled wide.

It was McAtee causing troubles again in the 30th minute as he burst through from deep, driving into United’s box at pace and felt some contact from Will Fish to win a penalty.

McAtee stepped up to take the penalty himself and calmly slotted it into the bottom left corner for his 19th goal of the season.

It was just the start of a period to forget for United though, as two minutes later City’s organised press cut out Kovar’s pass to the left and Kayky quickly finished in off the left post.

Four minutes later, United’s passing at the back proved to be their downfall again.

An underhit pass from Charlie Wellens back to Kovar was intercepted by Oscar Bobb, who didn’t need a clearer invitation as he rounded Kovar and dispatched it into the empty net.

A disastrous eight minute spell left United trailing 3-0 with no sight of a comeback.

The second half saw the match slow in pace as City looked to cruise through after their dominating first half display.

United were able to pick up a consolation goal in the 68th minute after a mistake at the back from City.

Some relentless pressing from Shola Shoretire paid dividends as he won possession in City’s area and was able to tee up Joe Hugill to side foot into the back of the net.

Hugill almost clawed another back after being sent through by Noam Emeran, the tall striker rounded the keeper and was only denied by a great piece of last ditch defending to head off the line.

The first half deficit was ultimately too much to overturn and the final whistle blew with the score 3-1.

The loss sees Manchester United rooted to seventh in the table with only one win in the last five.

United: Kovar, Fernandez, Hardley, Fish, Wellens (Jurado 46), Savage, Svidersky, Emeran, Shoretire, Iqbal, Hugill

Unused subs: Mastny, McNeill, Hansen-Aaroen, Ennis