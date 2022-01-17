Amadou Haidara: Manchester United have open dialogue for Ralf Rangnick target

Manchester United fans have been given updates by multiple sources in regards to the club’s interest in RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara.

It’s been known that Ralf Rangnick is keen on a midfielder this transfer window but it remains to be seen if it’s a real possibility.

Sport1’s chief reporter tweeted this on Haidara: “Newcastle and Manchester United are interested in Amadou Haidara who’s dreaming of playing in UK (favourite club as a kid: Manchester United). Talks ongoing. But RB Leipzig’s pov is quite clear: No interest to sell the midfielder in winter! €40m-release-clause activates in summer.”

Newcastle and Manchester United are interested in Amadou Haidara who’s dreaming of playing in UK (favourite club as a kid: #MUFC). Talks ongoing. But RB Leipzig’s pov is quite clear: No interest to sell the midfielder in winter! €40m-release-clause activates in summer. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 17, 2022

Journalist Jonathan Shrager tweeted the following too: “Whilst talks are in preliminary stages, I am told that there is now an open dialogue between Manchester United and RB Leipzig regarding Amadou Haidara”

Whilst talks are in preliminary stages, I am told that there is now an open dialogue between #MUFC and RB Leipzig regarding Amadou Haidara — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 16, 2022

However, according to The Mirror, United’s stalling could see them miss out on Haidara, despite the player being high on Rangnick’s wishlist.

The German boss has already put in calls to RB Leipzig to get the deal going and they are open to selling, having verbally agreed a £33m fee.

However, the lack of a formal bid could prove costly, especially since Newcastle United having come sniffing around.

The Red Devils are apparently hesitant to give Rangnick full control in the market, especially since he won’t be the long-term manager.

This has annoyed him as he feels he hasn’t been backed in the transfer window so far, especially with so many players’ futures being up in the air.

This has left Rangnick wondering whether he will have any influence moving forward.

Fans are certainly excited by the potential incoming of Haidara but not many have hope the board will do something useful this month.