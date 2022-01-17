Anthony Martial: Juventus consider signing Manchester United forward this January



Juventus are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United forward Anthony Martial this January.

Fabrizio Romano also stated that Barcelona and Sevilla, along with the Turin club are interested in securing a loan for Martial. United reportedly want the full salary covered including the loan fee.

Anthony Martial wants to leave but he’s still not interested in any loan move to join English clubs. Newcastle and Tottenham approaches turned down. 🔴 #MUFC Barcelona, Sevilla and Juventus are three options to leave in January. Man Utd ask for full salary covered + loan fee. pic.twitter.com/UM5Goqog2L — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 17, 2022

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Juventus are looking for a striker to replace Federico Chiesa for the remainder of the season.

The Italian suffered a horrific injury to his anterior cruciate ligament and is expected to be out for the season. This has come as a huge blow to Massimiliano Allegri’s side, who relied on Chiesa for his goal output.

Juventus are hence actively in the transfer market to find a solution till the end of the season. Martial has been mentioned as one of the names along with Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic and Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi.

One of the main benefits of having Martial would be the flexibility he could provide. The 26 year old can play out on the left, right or at centre forward.

This could especially suit Juventus, who like to deploy two strikers. Martial would be the perfect link man to someone like Moise Kean or Alvaro Morata.

Martial has always been a player that divides opinion among fans at United.

While some detest his languid body language in games, others admire him for his simplicity and style of play.

If he is no longer part of Ralf Rangnick’s plans then it makes sense loaning him out for the remainder of the season. In the summer, the club, with the arrival of the new manager, can evaluate his position and can make a decision accordingly.