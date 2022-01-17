Bruno Fernandes’ contract extension talks stalling at Manchester United



Manchester United have temporarily stopped contract talks with Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder and his representatives turned down a deal last autumn.

The Portuguese international’s performance was one of the only positives to come out of the 2-2 draw vs. Aston Villa over the weekend.

The talented star scored twice but United were unable to hold onto their 2-0 lead at halftime.

According to The Athletic, contract talks started last season but broke down in the autumn. Negotiations are expected to restart in May.

Fernandes and his representatives would like a clear view of where United are at next season in terms of what competitions they’re actually in.

Currently, the team sits in seventh place in the Premier League with a Champions League place becoming more and more unlikely as the teams above excel.

It was reported that contract talks started after last season’s sensational form with United looking to reward the player with a new deal.

Before coming to Old Trafford, the 27-year-old was earning £50,000 per week with that eventually doubling once he arrived at the club.

Despite the wages increasing, they are still considerably lower than those of several of the players in the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo is United’s top earner with a contract of £400,000 per week, with David De Gea coming just short of that at £345,000 per week.

Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford all have a salary worth £200,000 per week with some earning just over this figure.

Defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw earn slightly less but theirs are still considerably higher than Fernandes’ current deal.

The midfielder will be looking for a deal close to the figures of such players, considering his importance to the team in recent seasons.

In the Premier League, the midfielder has been directly involved with 55 goals, scoring 33 and assisting 22.

His current deal ends in 2025 but the club does have an option to extend by a further year so fans don’t need to panic for a few more years yet.

