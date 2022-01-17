Flamengo offer Manchester United £8m for the permanent transfer of Andreas Pereira



Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira could be leaving the club on a permanent transfer, with Flamengo actively negotiating a deal.

It has recently been reported that the Brazilian club would like to make his current loan deal a permanent switch, but at a cut price.

The existing deal has an option to purchase at £16 million, but Flamengo claim that the price is unrealistic for them and have bid just £8m.

According to The Sun, any bid that comes under the option to buy is very unlikely to be accepted by the Man United board.

Pereira has been a regular starter for Flamengo this season. And whilst the bid is half of the price of the option to purchase clause, they may be hoping that United decide to cut and run, given their need to raise funds for a defensive midfielder in this window.

The Brazil international had some interest in the summer from Lazio, the Italian club he was on loan with last season, but the club failed to meet the £21m option to buy included in the loan deal.

The Sun further claims that Turkish club Fenerbahçe have also made their interest in the midfielder known to United.

Since arriving at Old Trafford, the 26-year-old has gone out on loan to Spanish clubs Valencia and Granada.

Upon his return to the club, he scored four goals and assisted five in 75 appearances in all competitions.

However, since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, he has been out of favour and has had a couple more spells out on loan.

According to Sport Witness, the Red Devils have made it a priority to sell Pereira and are not interested in sending him out on loan again once he returns to the club in June.

The outlet concludes by saying that the club is expecting many offers for the midfielder, who has a contract until 2023, with some European clubs reported to be heavily interested in him.

United fans will be hoping the club can receive a good fee for Pereira but will want him sold early rather than have another player run down their contract.

