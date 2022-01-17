Photo: Paul Pogba makes surprise return to Manchester United training

Manchester United have been boosted by the timely return of Paul Pogba in first-team training as Ralf Rangnick continues to try to turn the club’s fortunes around.

It’s safe to say United haven’t had the best of seasons and it’s clear they need inspiration if they hope to improve their situation.

Paul Pogba is back in first-team training 🇫🇷💪 pic.twitter.com/XzRLSH02gM — utdreport (@utdreport) January 17, 2022

Given all the complaints from fans and the media alike in regards to the Red Devils’ issues in midfield, Pogba couldn’t have returned to action at a better time.

Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, and Donny van de Beek are Rangnick’s options in the engine room and none have necessarily excelled in the Frenchman’s absence.

Manchester United capitulated in their last match against Aston Villa, losing their 2-0 lead to end the game 2-2.

Many identified that United lost control of the match due to their midfield being tired, particularly Matic, who was tasked with protecting the defence.

Pogba’s job might not be to protect the defence but his presence gives the Red Devils more options and can potentially spark an upturn in form.

The former Juventus man’s ability to pass and control the tempo of matches has sometimes been missing this season.

Although his future is up in the air still, fans would love to see Pogba regain fitness and influence matches once more.

The academy graduate hasn’t really had a chance to get used to his new manager and the tactics implemented and it will be interesting to see if he can adapt.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used Pogba more as a left-winger towards the end of his reign, and although it bore results, it meant United’s midfield woes continued.