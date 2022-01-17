Simone Inzaghi: Manchester United make initial contact with Inter boss over managerial position



Manchester United are reportedly looking at Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi to take over from Ralf Rangnick as permanent manager this summer.

Inter are desperate to keep him and are reportedly willing to double his salary. The Italian signed a two-year contract and the club want to open renewal talks this June.

Man United and Atletico Madrid have been mentioned as the two foreign clubs interested in Inzaghi.

According to Corriere dello Sport, United have made initial contact with Inzaghi’s entourage.

The Italian is a fantastic young coach, who over the past few years has made his mark in Serie A.

His Inter side are currently in 2nd position, one point off leaders AC Milan with a game in hand.

Despite losing key players like Romelu Lukaku and Ashraf Hakimi, Inzaghi has the Nerazzuri challenging for the Scudetto (title) this season.

In the Champions League, Inzaghi has successfully brought them out of the group stage – something which the previous manager Antonio Conte struggled to do in two seasons.

The 45 year old is tactically astute and pragmatic in his approach. The advantage of this is that he will not require a major overhaul to implement a definite philosophy at United.

While this might be required to some extent, Man United’s squad is filled with talented young players who could be developed into first-teamers.

Inzaghi would be an unexpected pick for United, but certainly not a bad one.

However, with recent reports showing strong links to Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, it seems unlikely that the United Board would opt for a left-field pick like Inzaghi.