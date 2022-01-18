Andreas Pereira: Manchester United respond to Flamengo bid

Manchester United have reportedly made a decision on Andreas Pereira‘s future following interest from Flamengo.

The academy product is currently on loan with the South American club but it seems he’s impressed enough to make them want to sign him permanently.

Journalist Rudy Galetti claimed that the Red Devils have turned down Flamengo’s permanent offer for Pereira, though an improved offer is expected soon.

The Peoples Person previously covered Flamengo’s £8m bid for Pereira and presumably that’s the bid Manchester United turned down.

It’s understood the Brazilian has a £16m buy option included in his loan deal so it’s no surprise United turned down an offer that’s worth half of that.

Fans will likely be disappointed with the decision as Pereira has no real future at the club and funds are needed at the moment.

It’s been said many times that the Red Devils haven’t made any moves in the transfer market so far because of a lack of outgoings.

It’s understood only some sales will see purchases made or if summer transfer targets suddenly become available for reasonable fees.

Given Manchester United’s desperate need for a defensive midfielder, it’s surprising to see the club turn down a decent offer.

This is particularly true because Brazilian clubs don’t tend to have large transfer budgets and United are running the risk of losing out on much-needed money.

The Red Devils turned down interest in Jesse Lingard because they felt they would get more money elsewhere but that dream offer never came in and now they’ll lose him for free.