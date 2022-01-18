John McGinn: Manchester United weigh up Aston Villa star transfer

Manchester United may reportedly make a move for Aston Villa’s John McGinn, as their search for a midfielder continues.

It’s understood new boss Ralf Rangnick feels the same way his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did in regards to the club’s engine room.

According to The Telegraph, McGinn has been shortlisted as a potential signing for the summer, with the midfield being seen as the priority position to invest in.

The Scotsman is said to be admired by technical director Darren Fletcher, though a transfer will only materialise if Villa can’t agree on a new contract with their player.

Fletcher and Sir Alex Ferguson have both had an eye on McGinn ever since he emerged as a leader and United feel their current squad lacks such a presence.

It’s understood the Villa man was considered last year but other positions were prioritised instead, after the signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane, and Jadon Sancho.

The real stumbling block could be the Birmingham club’s £40m asking price, as they hope to avoid selling their best player two summers in a row.

Even if Manchester United sign McGinn, it doesn’t mean he will be their only midfield signing as an overhaul is expected.

United interest in Bellingham probably won’t go anywhere as there are no expectations he’ll be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund, especially if Erling Haaland leaves.

The Red Devils can afford West Ham’s £100m price tag on Declan Rice but they’ll have to fight off Manchester City and Chelsea for his signature.

Fans will be surprised to see Manchester United may be willing to spend £40m on McGinn but won’t part ways with cash now for cheaper alternatives such as Borussia Monchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria or RB Leipzig’s Amadou Haidara.

Given how the 27-year-old also won’t really have any re-sale value or improve like the aforementioned names, it seems a little strange he has emerged as a potential target.