Ralf Rangnick says he is impressed with Paul Pogba

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford should be fit and available for tomorrow’s trip to face Brentford at the Community Stadium.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the match, the boss said:

“Cristiano and Marcus were training yesterday so I suppose they will also be training today, although at the press conference ahead of the Villa game I was also convinced Cristiano was fit and he wasn’t, same with Marcus, so we’ll have to wait for the training session today in about an hour’s time.

“Right now I think they could both be available.”

The manager was also asked about Paul Pogba‘s return to fitness.

“Paul Pogba had his first day of training with the group yesterday, and in his first session he showed what kind of an extraordinary player he could be,” Rangnick said.

“He will not be available for the two games this week but hopefully after the international break, when we have the cup game against Middlesbrough and the away game at Burnley, I think he could be an option.”

“What you could see from the very first day in training is that he’s present, he’s physically very present, and what I saw in training yesterday is very promising for the future.

“I think he will be a serious candidate for the first eleven.”

Further questions were posed about the public disagreement with Anthony Martial over whether he refused to play against Aston Villa.

“I had a personal conversation [with Martial] on Sunday about what happened and how I saw things,” the German said.

“The matter is now resolved.

“He didn’t train yesterday and the day before yesterday, he will probably train today and after training I will take the decision about whether he’s nominated or not.”