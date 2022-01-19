Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United man back to his best vs Brentford

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes seems to be returning to his best after helping his side defeat Brentford away from home.

The Portuguese magician hasn’t looked himself for much of this season as he fell victim to the team’s overall poor form but that seems to have changed now.

StatmanDave on Twitter revealed Bruno’s remarkable stats:

“81% pass accuracy

78 total touches

24 final third passes

5 passes into penalty area

4 chances created (1 big)

2 assists”

It’s no coincidence his return to form has come at a time when Ralf Rangnick has shifted the formation to a 4-3-3.

In the German’s 4-2-2-2 formation, Bruno technically played as a number 10 but because they were two number 10s, it meant he was shoved out wide.

Playing as a narrow winger of sorts meant the former Sporting Lisbon man couldn’t perform to his best capabilities.

Bruno frequently blew opponents away under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when he was the sole number 10 in the 4-2-3-1 formation.

Unfortunately it seems that formation isn’t a sustainable long-term option but Rangnick has found a middle ground.

Bruno has played for Portugal regularly in the 4-3-3 formation and knows what’s required to excel in that position.

Given he netted twice vs Aston Villa in the 2-2 draw last game and assisted twice in the 3-1 win over Brentford in this game, it’s safe to say he’s enjoying himself.