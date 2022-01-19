Diogo Dalot excels in his 50th appearance as Man United cruise past Brentford

Diogo Dalot took another step toward making the Manchester United right back slot his own tonight as he won BT Sport’s Man of the Match award for the Red Devils’ 3-1 victory over Brentford at the Community Stadium.

90+2' – Diogo Dalot given @btsportfootball Man of the Match against Brentford

Despite a couple of heavy touches that got him into trouble in the first half, Dalot’s statistics were impressive and backed up the decision to award him the matchday honour.

Statman Dave noted that Dalot achieved:

‘47 successful passes, 16 ball recoveries, 7 ball clearances, 3 aerial duels won, 3 interceptions, 3 tackles won.

‘Brilliant defensive display on his 50th appearance for the club.’

Diogo Dalot’s game by numbers vs. Brentford: 47 successful passes

16 ball recoveries

7 ball clearances

3 aerial duels won

3 interceptions

Diogo Dalot's game by numbers vs. Brentford: 47 successful passes

16 ball recoveries

7 ball clearances

3 aerial duels won

3 interceptions

3 tackles won Brilliant defensive display on his 50th appearance for the club. 🇵🇹💪

United Arena were also quick to note the Portuguese star’s incredible stats, saying:

‘82 touches, 47 passes completed (80%), 16 possession recoveries, 7 clearances — 5 headed clearances, 6 duels won, 3 interceptions, 3/3 tackles won’

Diogo Dalot tonight: 82 touches

47 passes completed (80%)

16 possession recoveries!

7 clearances

— 5 headed clearances

6 duels won

3 interceptions

3/3 tackles won 16 possession recoveries – incredible! pic.twitter.com/BqfnB6Wd9z — UtdArena (@utdarena) January 19, 2022

Dalot got few chances under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was loaned out to AC Milan for most of last season.

Solskjaer stuck doggedly with Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the right back role and was looking to strengthen, pursuing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Current manager Ralf Rangnick seems to see things differently, giving Dalot a number of starts ahead of the England man and allowing Newcastle to sign Trippier uncontested.

Performances like this will justify the manager’s faith in the 22-year-old, who was once predicted by José Mourinho to be capable of being United’s ‘right back for 10 years’.