Mason Greenwood: Ralf Rangnick must solve Manchester United star’s goalscoring dip

Mason Greenwood has been nothing but a shining light for Manchester United in recent seasons but his form of late hasn’t been great and Ralf Rangnick must bring his experience to the table to help improve the player.

After first appearing on the scene for the senior squad in 2019 after making his debut during the ecstatic Champions League during PSG, he has really shown what he is capable of since then.

When the next season kicked in, it only took him a couple of months to really settle down in the league, after getting a run of games in the Europa League.

After netting for the U23’s a couple of days, Greenwood scored on his first European start vs Astana in the 2019-20 season and continued his goalscoring form in the league tie vs. Rochdale a week later.

A couple of months later he was substituted from the bench and scored the second goal for Man United vs. Sheffield United in what turned out to be a 3-3 draw.

Since then, the rest is history and he has been an integral part of the senior squad, even managing to get a run of games down the right flank.

Starting the 2021-22 season, he found the net in three successive games and was given the player of the month for the club in August.

😬 Since scoring in three straight games at the start of the season, Mason Greenwood has only netted twice from his last 43 attempts on goal in all competitions pic.twitter.com/pxNLDxkh4w — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 18, 2022

As pointed out in a tweet by Whoscored.com, since scoring the three goals at the start of the season, Greenwood has only found the net twice in his last 43 attempts.

While the stat initially looks concerning, It has been a difficult season for the Reds with the team’s overall form dipping before Christmas and a change in management.

The change in coaches is the first time this has happened for Greenwood in his senior career and it could take him a little while to get used to completely new tactics.

In recent matches, he has shown great skill and determination to keep his spot in the team and still looks to be enjoying himself.

United fans will be wanting to see more goals and assists from the young Englishman in the next couple of weeks.