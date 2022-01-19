Newcastle United interested in signing Jesse Lingard on loan

Newcastle United are reportedly working on a loan deal to land Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

The talented midfielder has a contract that ends at the end of the season, as it looks incredibly unlikely that he will stay beyond the expiration date.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Newcastle are working on a six-month loan deal for Lingard.

This is the only realistic chance of Man United receiving some sort of fee for the player who has been at the club since he joined the academy at the age of seven.

The 29-year-old could see the rest of his contract out at another club which could mean fans might be seeing the last of Lingard very soon.

The midfielder went out on a six-month loan deal during the previous winter transfer window where United received a £1.5m loan fee.

If a move does materialise, Newcastle will be able to pay the £100,000-a-week wages in full.

The Englishman is not in the squad tonight to face Brentford due to an ankle injury suffered in training after the Aston Villa match.

The outlet reports that a move to London is believed to be favourable for the player who enjoyed a successful time out there last year.

He scored nine Premier League goals for the Hammers in just 16 appearances and was a major part of their team to secure Europa League football for this season.

West Ham have always remained interested in securing the player but can’t speak to his agents until the end of the season.

Some of the top European clubs are also interested in signing him with Tottenham Hotspur showing an interest in a permanent transfer in recent weeks.

United fans will be hoping the club can ship out players who are not starting during this transfer window.