Player ratings: Brentford 1-3 Man United – A tale of two halves from Ralf Rangnick’s Reds

Manchester United won 3-1 against Brentford this evening at the Community Stadium in the Premier League. Here are our player ratings for the game.

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 8 – Superb string of saves in the first half kept United in the game.

Diogo Dalot 6 – Two howlers in the first half were lucky to go unpunished, but improved as the game went on and was reasonably good going forward.

Victor Lindelof 6 – Didn’t do much wrong.

Raphael Varane 6.5 – Made an excellent saving tackle in the first half and did well enough despite getting no support from midfield.

Alex Telles 7.5 – Excellent first half. Quieter in the second, but efficient.

Scott McTominay 5 – Offered no support to defence nor attack, especially in the first half. Probably wasn’t fit in the first place, didn’t look right.

Fred 7 – One or two tidy bits of skill in the opposition half and a great assist; a good attacking performance but needs to protect the defence better.

Mason Greenwood 8 – Poor showing from Mason in the first half but his all-round game in the second was the most mature we have seen from him. Capped with a great goal.

Bruno Fernandes 8.5 – Another man-of-the-match showing from Bruno, this time with two great assists.

Anthony Elanga 8 – Looked out of his depth in the first half, but made the breakthrough and changed the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo 4 – Disappointing. Did nothing. Had no right to moan about being subbed.

Substitutes

Harry Maguire 6 – Didn’t do much of note.

Marcus Rashford 8 – Came on and scored. Can’t ask for much more than that.

Nemanja Matic 6 – Did not influence the game much.