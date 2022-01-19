Ralf Rangnick defends Jadon Sancho’s slow start at Manchester United

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has defended Jadon Sancho‘s slow start to the season.

The 21-year-old joined United from Borussia Dortmund last summer but has struggled to make an impact on the pitch, scoring just twice in 23 appearances.

In his pre-match press conference for the game v Brentford, Rangnick spoke about how it is difficult for Sancho to adapt to a new environment.

He said: “There is a difference if you come as an 18 year-old, unknown, talented English boy to Borussia Dortmund. From then you can only improve, make a success out of that.

“The level of expectation was a lot lower compared to the situation where you come at the age of 23 [he is now 21] – you come to a club like Manchester United for a high transfer fee, with a high level of expectation.

“Everyone expected from him that he would be one of the best players in the team.

“This is psychologically, emotionally, a more challenging situation than the one at Borussia Dortmund and these are exactly the kind of steps that he has to make to become a top player for the next 10 years at this club.

“I said that to him the day before yesterday [Sunday] ‘Confirm the performances you show in training when you’re playing on the pitch.’

“It’s got to do with a lot of the things up here in his head. With those kinds of players, with creative offensive players, it’s all about confidence, being aware of how good they can be than showing it in front of 75,000.”

Rangnick is believed to be a keen admirer of the Englishman ever since his tenure at RB Leipzig. Despite the recent struggles, United fans should expect to see the best of Sancho soon.

Another crucial factor could be the supposed change in formation to a 4-3-3.

Rangnick: "It’s clear that in a 4-3-3 that he’s [Sancho] a player for either of the two wing positions, either left or right. He can play both. I think he would prefer a little bit the left side, because he can then switch inside and have a go on goal." #mulive — utdreport (@utdreport) January 18, 2022

The 21-year-old could thrive in his natural position on the wing and showcase his talent in the Premier League.