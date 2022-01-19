Ralf Rangnick expects Paul Pogba to stay motivated despite his expiring contract

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick expects to see Paul Pogba motivated and back to his best as he returns from a spell on the sidelines due to injury.

The 28-year-old suffered a groin injury in international duty back in November and has been sidelined ever since. He is now back in training and is expected to be available next month.

In his pre-match press conference, Rangnick praised the Frenchman’s training and mental state.

He stated: “Yes, of course,” he said. “I also played Nemanja Matic in the last games and his contract is also expiring. My contract as a manager is also expiring in the summer.”

“For us, we have the same goal. We have the same ambition to be as successful as we can be in the next three or four months.”

With Pogba’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, many believe that he will leave for free. However, Rangnick doesn’t expect this to be an issue in his selection.

“It’s not a question if a player has an expiring contract, the question is how much does he still want to be a part of this group, how much does he still feel emotionally and physically on board.

“As long as this is the case, why shouldn’t Paul Pogba now, after two and a half months of injury, fully fit again, and he wants to show the fans of Manchester United, the board, the whole world what kind of player he can be?

“Even if it’s only to show enough for a new contract elsewhere, he will be highly motivated to do that and why should I then not play him?

“But there is a difference in how players deal with their current situation. If they handle that professionally, an ambitious way, I will play players although they have a contract expiring in the summer.”

Pogba started the season on fire, registering seven assists in nine games in the Premier League.

It is fair to say that United have missed his guile and creativity in the midfield and Rangnick will be hoping for him to be the catalyst for an upturn of results towards the latter part of the season.