Scott McTominay: Manchester United star provides much-needed steel in Brentford win

Manchester United star Scott McTominay rightly received plenty of praise following the crucial win vs Brentford.

Ralf Rangnick’s men turned up in the capital and ran out 3-1 winners, with the Scotsman instrumental in the victory.

UtdArena tweeted the following stats:

“68 touches

43 passes completed (90%)

11 possession recoveries

9 duels won

5/6 take-ons completed

4 clearances

2 interceptions

2 tackles won”

Scott McTominay tonight: 68 touches

43 passes completed (90%)

11 possession recoveries

9 duels won

5/6 take-ons completed

4 clearances

2 interceptions

2 tackles won An excellent performance. pic.twitter.com/oK2vj8VVh6 — UtdArena (@utdarena) January 19, 2022

McTominay played as the defensive-midfielder, taking over from Nemanja Matic who was clearly out of steam following the Aston Villa clash.

United drew 2-2 much to the disappointment of the fans, having held a 2-0 lead against Steven Gerrard’s men.

Many supporters blamed the collapse on Matic’s inability to last a full 90 minutes on the pitch, though they admitted he’s crucial to the team as he’s the only natural defensive-midfielder.

However, McTominay excelled at being at the base of Rangnick’s 4-3-3 formation and it’s safe to say his combativeness allowed the forwards the foundation to go and express themselves.

In fact, the academy product doing the bulk of the dirty work meant Bruno Fernandes and Fred could enjoy themselves too.

The Portuguese magician grabbed two assists whereas the Brazilian assisted Anthony Elanga‘s opening goal.

If that was anything to go on then Rangnick may have figured out the best way to make the most out of his star-studded squad.