Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Manchester United right back ruled out until next month due to illness



Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been ruled out due to illness until the end of the international break.

The 24 year old missed the game against Aston Villa and is expected to be sidelined for the Premier League clash versus West Ham United at the weekend.

Ahead of the game against Brentford, Man Utd’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick stated:

“No, not yet. He’s still ill, I’m afraid. He will not be available for the game and also probably not available for the West Ham game.”

“Hopefully, after the international break, he will be back for training.”

Diogo Dalot has been impressive in recent games and has established himself as the starting right back on Rangnick’s teamsheet.

His ability going forward provides a constant threat for the team – something which has been missing in Wan-Bissaka’s game.

The 22 year old yet can still improve defensively but has shown signs of improvement in that department.

Rangnick also gave a positive update regarding Scott McTominay‘s injury. The Scottish midfielder suffered a back problem and was eventually forced off in the second half.

“He got a knock on the back and couldn’t breathe properly. I spoke to him in the locker room [after] and he should be okay for Saturday.”

The 25 year old had a brilliant game against Brentford and will be vital for the clash against West Ham.