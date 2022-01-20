David de Gea: In-form Manchester United star let down by leaky defence

Manchester United star David de Gea rightfully received plenty of praise from Ralf Rangnick following the win over Brentford.

Had it not been for the experienced Spaniard, United certainly would’ve lost control over the match in the first half.

WhoScored shared the following stat: “David de Gea is averaging more saves per game this season than any other Premier League campaign in his career (3.8)”

🥵 David de Gea is averaging more saves per game this season than any other Premier League campaign in his career (3.8) pic.twitter.com/DKYl3CNzAG — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 20, 2022

De Gea was key in keeping the score at 0-0 by the break, with the Red Devils having their goal peppered by shots from the opposition.

In truth, Brentford had enough chances to have scored two or three goals but luckily Rangnick’s men held on.

After some instructions at half-time, Manchester United kicked on and netted three efforts from Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford.

Unfortunately De Gea didn’t get his clean-sheet, with the match ending 3-1, but it could have easily been more.

The former Atletico Madrid man has returned to his sensational best this season, capitalising from Dean Henderson‘s absence.

The young goalkeeper seemed to be in line for the number one spot at the start of the campaign but fell ill.

Luckily De Gea stepped in and hasn’t looked back since, regaining his best form during a time United have needed him most.

Henderson only recently became available for selection once more but he won’t have much hope to dethrone his positional rival.