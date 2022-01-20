Jesse Lingard: Newcastle United step up interest in Manchester United man

Manchester United may reportedly offload Jesse Lingard to Newcastle United, as the latest reports continue to pour in in regards to his future.

The Peoples Person previously covered the Manchester Evening News report on how Newcastle were working on a six-month loan deal for Lingard and they were willing to pay his full wages.

According to The Telegraph, United rejected that approach as they’re hesitant to let him leave on loan at this point.

It’s understood offers from West Ham and Tottenham were rebuffed as Ralf Rangnick’s side didn’t want to strengthen top-four rivals.

Although Newcastle aren’t top-four rivals, it’s said a loan fee is needed to potentially convince the Red Devils to let him go.

According to The Times, the Northern club are open to paying a 2m loan fee and are even interested in signing him permanently, though perhaps at the end of his contract.

The report claims Manchester United’s fears have to do with potential Covid outbreaks but Newcastle see Lingard as crucial to helping the team find their form in front of goal again.

Sky Sports’ Pete Graves claimed a permanent deal is possible if a big offer is made for the versatile attacker as United would sell for the right price.

#nufc latest: LINGARD – permanent deal possible. Player could be tempted by big offer, ManU would sell at right price this month. CARLOS – remains key target, clubs "closer" to agreement. NUNEZ/ZAPATA potential striker targets (enquiries made). LEFT BACK also being chased. — Pete Graves (@PeteGravesTV) January 20, 2022

Lingard’s ability to play in multiple positions surely would have impressed Newcastle, who are seemingly keen on adding firepower to their team.

Their new owners also appear to be on the lookout for talented Englishman who have experience in top-level football and who are willing to commit to their long-term project.

Lingard is said to be keen on regular minutes in order to break his way into England’s team for the World Cup later this year.