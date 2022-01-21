Anthony Elanga: Ralf Rangnick trusts Manchester United youngster

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has clearly been impressed by Anthony Elanga and it looks like it could be a relationship that will flourish.

The academy product has been the latest to break through into the first team and fans have loved what they’ve seen so far.

According to the Daily Mail, Rangnick said: “I must say from the very first day from my first training session, he showed up.

“I had heard his name before and I was in my hotel room watching videos of him on YouTube, I thought this boy was really good.

“He was almost on his way out on loan. I told him: ‘You will not go out on loan, you will stay here.’ He has developed in training.”

According to The Athletic, Rangnick rates Elanga highly, feeling he will out-work every other attacker in the squad and likes his aggression and conviction.

The youngster has also impressed his manager with how attentive and receptive he is to the messages told to him.

Rangnick is said to be confident of what he’ll get from Elanga and that the player studied videos of other top players and did extra work after training, unlike other players.

It’s understood the German boss likes the players he can trust, although the coaches are aware the Swede doesn’t have as much experience as his positional rivals.

His technique reportedly could still do with some more work as well as his control but Rangnick does consider him more direct than Marcus Rashford.

The Englishman was loved when he first burst onto the scene because of his directness and the free spirit younger players tend to play with.

Perhaps Rashford will remember what that was like and regain his best form, especially as United need him.