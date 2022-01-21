Dean Henderson is prepared to stay at Manchester United for the rest of the season



Dean Henderson is prepared to stay at Manchester United beyond the January transfer market after Ralf Rangnick declined his request to leave.

It was recently reported that the goalkeeper was unhappy with the minutes on the pitch he was getting and wanted to leave on loan because of David De Gea‘s immovability in goal.

The form of De Gea this season has stopped the Englishman from taking over the number one spot.

Last season, it was a different story, with Henderson taking over the starting position because the Spaniard was out of form.

This was expected to continue, but Henderson was hit by long Covid as 2021-22 began and this is when De Gea’s form lit the sky.

He hasn’t had a bad performance since.

According to The Daily Mail, Henderson is prepared to stay at the club until the end of the season after Rangnick explained to him that he didn’t want him to leave.

Despite not starting in cup competitions, the goalkeeper is now willing to stay beyond the January transfer window.

He would want reassurances in the summer as his priority will be going to Qatar to compete in the upcoming World Cup.

Last week, Man United’s interim manager Rangnick confirmed that he held talks with the 24-year-old about a potential January loan exit but the German boss confirmed that he was going to stay at the club.

Henderson hasn’t managed to receive a call-up to the England national team since the European Championships.

Even then, he couldn’t compete due to an injury that forced him to return to Carrington before the competition had begun.

It’s a frustrating time for the out-of-favour goalkeeper, who hasn’t put a foot wrong on the pitch in recent seasons.

United fans will be hoping for the very best for such a talented young goalkeeper.

