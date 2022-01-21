Explained: Why Manchester United are struggling to sign anyone under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United have failed to bring any players in this January because of some difficulty to do with Ralf Rangnick.

Fans have been wondering why there has been no movement in regards to signing someone despite the obvious struggles this season.

Jonathan Shrager explained why the holdup is happening at the moment:

“Whilst Manchester United are monitoring players (including defensive midfielders) during the January transfer window, signing someone this month is rendered more difficult by Rangnick’s insistence on ensuring that an incoming player will also fit the criteria for the next manager”

If the above reason is true then supporters won’t mind too much the way Rangnick is thinking long-term.

However, they will also feel that a defensive-midfielder is such an obvious that needs investing in, it makes no sense to delay any longer.

Regardless of which manager will come in, that area of the pitch needs investment, though perhaps it’s a question of what profile he may want.

Having said that, it’s likely any new manager will be happy with any type of defensive-midfielder as the club lack true naturals in the position.

It could be argued only Nemanja Matic can fulfil that role and he can’t last the full 90 minutes let alone play back-to-back Premier League games.

Nonetheless, it’s more important to bring in the right player for the right deal rather than bring in anyone just to satisfy the fans.

Rangnick has been entrusted with the task he has at hand thanks to his long-term vision and so supporters will trust his expertise.