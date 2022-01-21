Home » Fabrizio Romano: Manchester City set to sign Julian Alvarez amid strong links with Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester City set to sign Julian Alvarez amid strong links with Manchester United

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Manchester United are set to miss out on River Plate’s Julian Alvarez with Manchester City closing in on the deal.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, City are confident of completing the deal within a few days for a reported fee of € 16 million plus bonuses.

He states: “Manchester City board had two meetings with Julián Álvarez agents. Talks have started – but the release clause hasn’t been paid, it’s not done yet. Julián won’t join City in January – but they’d look for a loan. Man United never opened talks to sign Álvarez in January.”

River Plate would prefer to loan him back, so he is unlikely to be wearing the sky blue of City this season even if the deal goes through. Reports also state that City could decide to loan him elsewhere.

The Argentine was heavily linked with United over the past month, with many expecting him to be Ralf Rangnick’s first signing at the club.

United Fans will be disappointed at the incompetence of the club, as they miss out on yet another player.

It is not the first time something like this happened.

Back in December 2019, the club failed to land Erling Haaland despite strong links. The following summer, Jude Bellingham joined Borussia Dortmund after being shown around Carrington.

The two are currently among the most exciting players in the world and are set to dominate for years to come.

Alvarez falls in a similar bracket, and United will be kicking themselves for failing to deliver yet again.

Latest Top Stories...

Explained: Why Manchester United are struggling to sign...

Academy Match Report: Brighton & Hove Albion u23s...

Manchester United are out of the race to...

Ralf Rangnick says Victor Lindelof will not play...

Manchester United Women to face Chelsea in semifinal...

Dean Henderson is prepared to stay at Manchester...