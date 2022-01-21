Man United Predicted XI vs West Ham United: Marcus Rashford to be recalled

Ralf Rangnick could keep the same Manchester United starting XI that beat Brentford in midweek for tomorrow’s home game against West Ham United.

Of that starting lineup, Scott McTominay is the only doubt after picking up a back injury although Rangnick indicated after the game that he expects him to be fit in time for tomorrow.

However, despite the glaring need for consistency that could be aided by fielding an unchanged side, two games in three days could be a tall order in terms of fitness levels.

Both Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo were subbed against Brentford – much to the latter’s obvious disapproval – which was probably done with freshness in mind. We therefore expect them both to start the game.

19-year-old Anthony Elanga did play the full 90 minutes, so despite scoring and winning the manager’s praise after the game, he could well return to the bench. Fellow goalscorer Marcus Rashford could be reinstated in his place.

Jadon Sancho is another option but Rashford’s goal and performance off the bench should encourage Rangnick to keep the ball rolling.

Edinson Cavani missed Wednesday’s game with muscle problems and is unlikely to feature, although he has not been ruled out as yet.

Bruno Fernandes appears to have found his form in the new 4-3-3 formation, playing as a number eight in the three-man midfield. He will almost certainly keep his place after two goals and two assists in the last two games.

If fit, McTominay could start alongside him with Fred making up the trio, although Nemanja Matic could step in. Donny van de Beek also remains an option, but is rarely selected. Paul Pogba is back in training but will not be ready for selection.

In defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s illness and Luke Shaw’s hamstring problems appear to have ruled them both out, so Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles will almost certainly occupy the full back berths.

Rangnick has a tough decision to make at centre back, with Harry Maguire now fully fit again. Victor Lindelof and Raphael Varane have started to form a decent partnership but leaving the captain and the club’s second most expensive signing on the bench again is a big call.

Eric Bailly remains on duty at the Africa Cup of Nations.

With David de Gea a nailed on certainty to continue in goal, this, then, is our predicted line-up for tomorrow’s game: