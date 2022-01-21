Manchester United are out of the race to sign Erling Haaland this summer



Manchester United are out of the race to sign talented striker Erling Haaland this summer.

The sensational Norwegian striker has been on the radar of the club since 2019 when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer flew to Salzburg to talk to him about a possible transfer.

However, a few months later he ended up transferring to Borussia Dortmund where he has flourished since arriving.

Interest has remained the same since then but earlier this month, it was reported that the club had pulled out of their pursuit of the striker.

According to ESPN, sources have now confirmed that Man United are out of the race to sign Haaland, with the club already pursuing other targets for the summer transfer window.

It has also been reported that the 21-year-old is currently favouring a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The La Liga giants are attempting to sign both Haaland and Kylian Mbappe next summer, who leaves on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Haaland will command wages of up to £30 million a year if his release clause is activated in the summer.

The striker reportedly has a €75 million release clause that becomes active this summer, making it very likely that he will leave.

However, a summer move might not happen as his current club remain keen to keep him beyond this season.

The striker position is a key area United have been trying to resolve in recent seasons, bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

The club are still looking for that long-term solution with Haaland being one of the fans’ ideal signings.

Manchester City are another club that have been touted around as a possible destination for the young striker, but they’re currently lagging behind despite having the financial means to secure him.

The outlet finishes by saying that the striker is fascinated by the work interim manager Ralf Rangnick is doing but wouldn’t want to risk joining a club that is in transition.

The club is also far behind in its pursuit of a Champions League spot and this will need to be secured if Haaland wanted to join the club.

