Manchester United Women to face Chelsea in semifinal of the Continental cup

Manchester United Women will face Chelsea Women away, in the Continental Cup semi-final on February 2nd or 3rd.

Meanwhile, Manchester rivals City will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Academy Stadium after they came back from a goal down to beat Bristol 3-1.

The Red Devil’s beat WSL league leaders, Arsenal during the week, in what was a shock victory to secure progression to the semi-finals.

Alessia Russo got the only goal of the game with a looping header in the 85th minute of the match.

If United claim victory over Chelsea, it will be their first cup final since their formation in 2018.

However, the Blues beat them 6-1 at home earlier in the season in the WSL so it will be no easy task.

Chelsea are the defending champions of the Conti Cup and are favourites to win the tournament again this year.

United have never beaten Chelsea but have secured a draw in a previous meeting in the WSL in 2020.

City and Chelsea, between them, have won 17 of the last 21 major trophies in England.

United will face Chelsea at Kingsmeadow on the 2nd or 3rd February and the final will take place at AFC Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday 5th March at 5.15pm.