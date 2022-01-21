Ralf Rangnick says Victor Lindelof will not play against West Ham United tomorrow

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Victor Lindelof will be absent and Jadon Sancho doubtful for his side’s important home game against West ham United.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the game, the boss said Sancho was still coming to terms with a death in the family.

‘He didn’t train yesterday because he asked to be able to not train because he attended that funeral on Wednesday and it still affected him quite a lot,’ Rangnick said.

‘He will be back to training this afternoon at three o’clock but right now I’m not sure if he’ll be available for the game tomorrow.’

The manager also revealed that Victor Lindelof had asked for a leave of absence after a break in at his house.

‘I spoke with him at length on the flight back home from London and I also spoke to him this morning for 20-25 minutes,’ the boss said.

‘He told me what had actually happened and this was a really traumatic event, especially for his wife and even the three year old son.

‘He said to me right now he needs to stay at home, he doesn’t want to leave his wife and his family on their own, which I can fully understand, being a father of two children myself.

‘I agreed that he will not be training today and he will not be on duty tomorrow for the game.’

The manager was also asked whether Jesse Lingard would be leaving in the current transfer window.

‘For me it’s normal that other clubs for example Newcastle show interest in him but I’m not the one who’s dealing with that,’ he said.

‘So I know there might be some interest from other clubs but if you ask me now what will happen in the next 10 days before the end of the window, I cannot answer that question I’m afraid.’