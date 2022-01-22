Home » Declan Rice: Old Trafford is one of my favourite stadiums

Declan Rice: Old Trafford is one of my favourite places to play

by Marwan Harraz
Manchester United’s long-term transfer target and West Ham star Declan Rice has excited fans by talking up Old Trafford stadium.

The sensational Englishman is often seen as the solution to United’s midfield woes and he wasted no time in praising his potential future home.

The video below shows him discussing his thoughts:

The quote is also written out by Utdreport, who use Sky as their source, with Rice having said: “I was loving it. Every time I come to Old Trafford, I’ve always said it’s one of my favourite places to play. It’s an amazing stadium.”

Some supporters have already joked that he can enjoy playing there more often if he makes the switch to United soon.

Rice was initially targetted as a defensive-midfielder but his natural improvement on the ball and carrying it forward has seen some suggest he’s changed.

The aggressive midfielder can be viewed more as a box-to-box player with the way he plays the game as he’s no longer scared to venture out of his midfield.

It’s unclear how he’ll be used at Manchester United, should he move, as Ralf Rangnick may not be their permanent manager.

The German boss was hired on an interim basis until the end of the season before he moves into an advisory role for a further two years.

Nonetheless, it’s obvious fans would like Rice at the club regardless of which manager is in charge when the summer comes around.

