Manchester United change their minds on Eric Bailly exit

Eric Bailly could be on his way out of Manchester United this month after the club changed its stance on letting him leave, reports claim.

According to Sport Witness, United have come round to the idea of letting Eric Bailly leave in the January transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international is currently absent from the squad as he competes at the Africa Cup of Nations meaning United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick is already getting by without him and is willing to continue to do so going forward.

United are said to be prepared to negotiate a loan deal for Bailly, with both AC Milan and Newcastle showing a keen interest in the defender.

Bailly signed a new contract with the Reds back in April of last year but has only featured in seven games this season in all competitions.

Hi last appearance was in the 3-1 victory over Burnley in the Premier league but he picked up an injury in the 66th minute and was replaced by Raphael Varane.

Injury has often ruled him out of the side but so has competition for places, particularly with the arrival of Raphael Varane last summer.

AC Milan have expressed an interest in the 27 year old and have been linked with the defender for a number of weeks.

They are in need of a defender since Simon Kjaer picked up an ACL injury that has seen him sidelined for the rest of the season.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport they would like Bailly to arrive on loan but ‘would like to add the right of redemption to be exercised in the summer’.

Meanwhile, Bailly has said he’d be happy to leave Manchester in this transfer window.