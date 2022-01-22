Home » Marcus Rashford: Manchester United star makes history vs West Ham

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United star makes history vs West Ham

by Marwan Harraz
written by Marwan Harraz
Marcus Rashford

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has broken records once more following his match-winning performance vs West Ham.

The talented Englishman scored at the death to hand Ralf Rangnick’s side all three points in a tightly-contested clash.

In fact, OptaJoe confirmed Rashford is the only player in Premier League history to score so many 90th-minute winning goals.

It’s also interesting to note that Rashford is seemingly enjoying coming off the bench and being slowly introduced back into matches, which makes sense given his horrendous injuries over the past season or two.

Statman Dave stated all of the academy graduate’s Premier League goals have come from the bench, naming who it came against as well below.

Lastly, Squawka listed the teams and minutes Rashford’s late winners have come against:

Rashford has struggled for form and fitness in the past but it seems Rangnick’s decision to rest him and protect him is slowly paying off.

The German boss dropped him from the starting XI and chose to introduce him into matches late on so he regains confidence vs tired opposition.

The switch to a 4-3-3 formation has also seen an upturn in results and so it’s no surprise Rashford has benefitted as well.

