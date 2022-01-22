Match report: Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

Manchester United have sealed victory over West Ham in the Premier League after a final minute, injury time goal from Marcus Rashford.

West Ham came into the game holding on to fourth place whilst United’s aim was to sneak back inside those Champions League spots.

It was end to end in the first ten minutes with both sides making promising runs, but there was no real chance for either side despite the fast tempo attacks that they launched.

Anthony Elanga and Cristiano Ronaldo were linking up well but West Ham’s defenders were alive to the danger.

Similarly, up the other end, Antonio had chances to counter attack but United managed to get men back and quash the threat.

The best chance came for United, Bruno Fernandes picking out Ronaldo’s perfectly timed run but he failed to make contact with the ball as he looked to head it in.

Moments later Dalot headed Elanga’s cross wide. The Reds were growing into the game though.

Ronaldo darted into the box, Zouma was sticking close to him and managed to win the ball. Although there was contact it wasn’t a penalty.

There wasn’t a single attempt on target in the first half from either team.

The second half started off better for United who had a shot on target within the first five minutes. It was Fred who struck it, forcing Areola into a great save, diving to his right.

It wasn’t all United though as Bowen found himself in space following a corner kick but could only find the side netting.

Varane came close from a corner, but his looping header was just too high.

Elanga, who had looked bright going forward, as well as helping out the defence on a number of occasions, almost got his name on the score sheet, taking it on the half volley first time and though his technique was good, it was slightly off target.

It would be his last kick of the game as he made way for Marcus Rashford.

He picked up where Elanga left off, linking up well with Ronaldo.

West Ham hadn’t given up the charge though as Jerrod Bowen went on an impressive run, shaking of Fernandes and bursting into the box but equally as impressive was Greenwood’s 70 yard track back to get the Reds out of danger.

United kept pushing for a goal but time was ticking on.

It was Soucek who came closest for the Hammers in the last five minutes with a header from a corner that, luckily, glanced just wide.

But in the final minute of injury time, substitute Marcus Rashford found the back of the net with a simple tap in. Ronaldo found Cavani who looked offside, he passed it across the face of goal to Rashford who was never going to miss from there.

VAR checked it but the goal stood!

It was the final action before the full time whistle blew which saw the Reds leapfrog the Hammers into fourth.

Team: de Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fred (Cavani 82), Fernandes, Greenwood (Martial 82), Elanga (Rashford 62), Ronaldo