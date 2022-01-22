Ousmane Dembele: Manchester United enter race to sign FC Barcelona winger



Manchester United have reportedly entered the race to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona.

As per the Spanish outlet Sport, the Red Devils are willing to sign him for free at the end of his contract this summer.

United have been keen admirers of the Frenchman and reportedly have had regular discussions with his representatives over the past two years.

The Catalan club is unable to match Dembele’s wage demands and expect him to leave at the end of the month.

Barcelona’s Sporting Director Mateu Alemany came out and publicly stated that the 24 year old would be leaving before the 31st of January.

“It’s clear that Dembele does not want to continue with Barcelona. He doesn’t want to be part of our project. We told Dembele he has to leave immediately.”

“We expect Ousmane to be sold before January 31.”

“With Ousmane and his agents we started conversations around July. In all this time, almost seven months, we have talked, Barca have made different offers, we have tried to find a way for the player to continue with us and those offers have been systematically rejected by his agents.”

“We understand Dembele’s decision is to not continue at Barca and we’ve communicated our decision [to leave him out]. We want players that are committed to the club and we have told him he has to leave the club as soon as possible.”

According to The Sun, Dembele has been offered to multiple Premier League clubs with United, Newcastle United and Chelsea all being linked with him.

Barcelona could reportedly sanction a loan deal for around £3 million until the end of the season.

Dembele would be a direct replacement for Anthony Martial in the United squad. The 24 year old has struggled with injuries at Barcelona but is still one of the most talented wingers in Europe.

A free transfer next summer could be a smart piece of business by the Red Devils.