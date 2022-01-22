Player ratings: Man United 1-0 West Ham United – Total domination, deserved victory

Manchester United dominated possession but almost failed to break down West Ham this afternoon at at Old Trafford in the Premier League until Marcus Rashford scored at the death. Here are our player ratings for the game:

(A score of 6 is around average.)

David de Gea 6 – Had little to do, which makes a change this season.

Diogo Dalot 8 – Made a crucial interception and block in the box and was a potent weapon going forward.

Raphael Varane 7 – Kept a clean sheet, did nothing wrong.

Harry Maguire 6.5 – Kept a clean sheet and did little wrong. Something to build on.

Alex Telles 8.5 – Creative, energetic, technically excellent work from Telles. Our man of the match.

Scott McTominay 5 – There’ll probably be a man of the match award and some stat saying how brilliant he was, but is it wrong to expect a little more?

Fred/strong> 6 – Some nice technical skills and runs, plenty of work rate as always, but passing game was poor. Should have scored when put through just after half time.

Bruno Fernandes 4 – Nothing came off for Bruno today.

Mason Greenwood 7 – Took up some dangerous positions and played the high press well.

Cristiano Ronaldo 8 – Could have had a pen in the first half and worked hard. Even did a bit of pressing. Pure talent in the lead up to the goal.

Anthony Elanga 7 – Some nice skill moves and tireless effort. Put a few good passes together too, which is more than a lot of the team could manage. Snatched at his chances.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford 8 – Our new super sub? Two goals in two games off the bench.

Edinson Cavani 8 – What an assist. What a player.

Anthony Martial 7 – Positive impact.